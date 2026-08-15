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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aksh Optifibre reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.71 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Aksh Optifibre reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.71 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Sales rise 85.39% to Rs 49.87 crore

Net profit of Aksh Optifibre reported to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 85.39% to Rs 49.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales49.8726.90 85 OPM %20.67-3.64 -PBDT7.98-3.69 LP PBT5.32-6.70 LP NP4.71-6.46 LP

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:05 AM IST