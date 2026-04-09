Akshar Spintex Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd, Sprayking Ltd, Varvee Global Ltd and Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 April 2026.

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd, Sprayking Ltd, Varvee Global Ltd and Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 April 2026.

Akshar Spintex Ltd tumbled 12.00% to Rs 0.44 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 51.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 13.41. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 213 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 507 shares in the past one month.

Sprayking Ltd lost 9.70% to Rs 1.49. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Varvee Global Ltd slipped 8.76% to Rs 60. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20359 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10532 shares in the past one month.

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd pared 8.61% to Rs 3.08. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.35 lakh shares in the past one month.