AksharChem (India) standalone net profit rises 2042.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.29% to Rs 140.87 crore

Net profit of AksharChem (India) rose 2042.25% to Rs 15.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.29% to Rs 140.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 96.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.140.8796.9616.066.6120.325.0215.951.0315.210.71

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