Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 57.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.93% to Rs 1166.63 crore

Net profit of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals rose 57.55% to Rs 100.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.93% to Rs 1166.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1024.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1166.631024.0314.9712.59180.30132.57139.2495.65100.0163.48

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