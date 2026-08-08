Saturday, August 08, 2026 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Delhi Weather TodayJharkhand Student ProtestAshish Yadav wins Javelin SilverSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPOAmarnath Yatra suspendedReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 57.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 57.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 13.93% to Rs 1166.63 crore

Net profit of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals rose 57.55% to Rs 100.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.93% to Rs 1166.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1024.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1166.631024.03 14 OPM %14.9712.59 -PBDT180.30132.57 36 PBT139.2495.65 46 NP100.0163.48 58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Beardsell consolidated net profit declines 22.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Beardsell consolidated net profit declines 22.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Ishita Drugs & Industries standalone net profit declines 23.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Ishita Drugs & Industries standalone net profit declines 23.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 63.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 63.69% in the June 2026 quarter

RNFI Services consolidated net profit declines 11.58% in the June 2026 quarter

RNFI Services consolidated net profit declines 11.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Ceigall India consolidated net profit rises 15.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Ceigall India consolidated net profit rises 15.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 5:51 PM IST