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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals resumes production at Haridwar sites

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals resumes production at Haridwar sites

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals announced that all manufacturing operations at the affected sites of the Company and its Subsidiaries, situated in the state of Uttarakhand, have been successfully resumed at 100% operations capacity with effect from 18 May 2026.

The partial disruption in production at Haridwar sites lasted for four days which resulted in delayed supply of approx. Rs 20 crore.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

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