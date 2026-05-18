Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals resumes production at Haridwar sites
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals announced that all manufacturing operations at the affected sites of the Company and its Subsidiaries, situated in the state of Uttarakhand, have been successfully resumed at 100% operations capacity with effect from 18 May 2026.
The partial disruption in production at Haridwar sites lasted for four days which resulted in delayed supply of approx. Rs 20 crore.
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 3:32 PM IST