Wednesday, May 27, 2026 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alan Scott Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Alan Scott Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

Sales decline 1.35% to Rs 8.03 crore

Net Loss of Alan Scott Enterprises reported to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.35% to Rs 8.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.73% to Rs 34.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.038.14 -1 34.3528.69 20 OPM %-9.468.85 -2.106.73 - PBDT-0.940.16 PL -0.411.99 PL PBT-2.02-0.95 -113 -4.47-1.82 -146 NP-1.28-0.88 -45 -2.98-1.66 -80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sharat Industries consolidated net profit declines 90.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sharat Industries consolidated net profit declines 90.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 421.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 421.07% in the March 2026 quarter

M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit declines 9.68% in the March 2026 quarter

M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit declines 9.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Shiva Texyarn consolidated net profit declines 94.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Shiva Texyarn consolidated net profit declines 94.98% in the March 2026 quarter

PCS Technology consolidated net profit rises 4.88% in the March 2026 quarter

PCS Technology consolidated net profit rises 4.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks To Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDividend Stocks TodayDelhi CNG Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIMD Weather UpdateGold and Silver Rate TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance