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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alankit consolidated net profit rises 0.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Alankit consolidated net profit rises 0.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales decline 14.45% to Rs 77.66 crore

Net profit of Alankit rose 0.97% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.45% to Rs 77.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 90.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales77.6690.78 -14 OPM %8.18-5.00 -PBDT9.8711.79 -16 PBT7.718.53 -10 NP5.205.15 1

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:11 AM IST