Albert David reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.43 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.65% to Rs 85.86 crore

Net Loss of Albert David reported to Rs 21.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.65% to Rs 85.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 17.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.52% to Rs 333.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 345.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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