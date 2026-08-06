Albert David standalone net profit rises 303.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.60% to Rs 101.34 crore

Net profit of Albert David rose 303.02% to Rs 32.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.60% to Rs 101.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 70.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.101.3470.5710.51-15.1138.0910.8335.808.4432.007.94

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