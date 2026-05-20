Alembic consolidated net profit declines 1.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.38% to Rs 60.04 crore

Net profit of Alembic declined 1.93% to Rs 67.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.38% to Rs 60.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.16% to Rs 317.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 310.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.16% to Rs 239.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 221.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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