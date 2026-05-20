Alembic consolidated net profit declines 1.93% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 0.38% to Rs 60.04 croreNet profit of Alembic declined 1.93% to Rs 67.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.38% to Rs 60.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.16% to Rs 317.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 310.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.16% to Rs 239.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 221.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales60.0460.27 0 239.99221.89 8 OPM %33.6645.35 -37.6942.23 - PBDT21.7829.67 -27 161.15166.13 -3 PBT18.4426.92 -32 148.76155.51 -4 NP67.1368.45 -2 317.38310.68 2
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:07 AM IST