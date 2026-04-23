Alembic Pharma gains after incorporating subsidiary in Philippines
Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 1.09% to Rs 772.55 after the company announced the incorporation of a new subsidiary in the Philippines, aimed at expanding its international presence.The newly formed entity, Alembic Lifesciences Philippines Inc., will focus on exploring business opportunities in the region and promoting, selling, and distributing the companys pharmaceutical products.
The company holds a 99.99% stake in the subsidiary. Alembic Lifesciences Philippines Inc. has an authorised share capital of 12 million Philippine pesos, divided into 1.2 million shares of 10 Philippine pesos each.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals, a vertically integrated research and development company, is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of generic pharmaceutical products across global markets. The companys consolidated net profit fell 3.9% to Rs 132.97 crore despite a 10.8% jump in net sales to Rs 1,876.31 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
RBI governor opined that domestic economic activity is driven by healthy consumption and investment demand
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 11:50 AM IST