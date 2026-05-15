Alembic Pharma gains after Q4 PAT climbs 29% YoY to Rs 203 cr

Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 1.11% to Rs 795.20 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 29.19% to Rs 202.70 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 156.89 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations grew 4.41% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,847.72 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 118.62 crore in Q4 FY26, up 38.20% from Rs 191.95 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA pre R&D increased by 8% year-on-year to Rs 455 crore, while the pre R&D EBITDA margin stood at 25% during the period under review.

India Branded Business posted a 4% year-on-year growth, with revenue reaching Rs 568 crore in the quarter. The performance was supported by steady traction across key therapeutic areas, with gynaecology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology and animal healthcare segments delivering encouraging momentum during the period. The company also strengthened its portfolio with the introduction of two new products during the quarter.

International Business posted a steady performance during the quarter, with US formulations growing 11% year-on-year to Rs 564 crore. The segment also witnessed strong pipeline expansion with six product launches in the US market. Ex-US generics contributed Rs 369 crore in revenue, while the company received four ANDA approvals during the quarter, further strengthening its future product portfolio and growth visibility.

The API business recorded a 2% year-on-year growth, with revenue rising to Rs 347 crore during the quarter, reflecting stable performance in the segment.

The company marked its entry into the US branded pharmaceuticals market during the quarter with the launch of its branded business through Alembic Therapeutics, its step-down wholly owned subsidiary. The debut offering, Pivya, was commercially launched as part of the companys strategy to build a focused branded specialty portfolio in the US market. Pivya is positioned as a first-line oral antibiotic for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTIs) in women, addressing a segment that has seen limited innovation and new product introductions for over a decade, thereby offering a clinically established therapy with a well-defined safety and efficacy profile.

Pranav Amin, Managing Director, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, said, Q4FY26 reflects disciplined execution across our businesses, supported by continued focus on profitability, operational delivery and long-term growth investments. We delivered revenue growth across key segments while maintaining healthy pre-R&D operating margins. During the quarter, we marked our entry into the Branded Business in the US, beginning with the launch of Pivya, opening a new avenue for long-term value creation.

The company has recommended a dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each, representing a 600% dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company. It manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world. Its research and manufacturing facilities are approved by regulatory authorities of many developed countries, including the USFDA.

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