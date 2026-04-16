Alembic Pharma gains after receiving USFDA approval for Methotrexate Injection USP

Alembic Pharmaceuticals advanced 2.35% to Rs 752.20 after the company announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Methotrexate Injection USP.

The approved product includes 50 mg/2 mL (25 mg/mL) multi-dose vials and 1 g/40 mL (25 mg/mL) single-dose vials. The drug is a folate analog metabolic inhibitor used in the treatment of various neoplastic diseases, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia, meningeal leukemia, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, osteosarcoma, breast cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. It is also indicated for rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and severe psoriasis.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Methotrexate Injection USP, manufactured by Hospira Inc.

With this approval, Alembic Pharmaceuticals now has a cumulative total of 236 ANDA approvals from the USFDA, including 218 final and 18 tentative approvals.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals, a vertically integrated research and development company, is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of generic pharmaceutical products across global markets. The companys consolidated net profit fell 3.9% to Rs 132.97 crore despite a 10.8% jump in net sales to Rs 1,876.31 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.