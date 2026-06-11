Alembic Pharma gains after receiving USFDA nod for Larotrectinib Capsules

Alembic Pharmaceuticals advanced 1.15% to Rs 744.95 after the company announced that it has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Larotrectinib Capsules.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Vitrakvi Capsules, 25 mg and 100 mg, of Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Bayer).

Larotrectinib is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with solid tumors that harbor a neurotrophic receptor tyrosine kinase (NTRK) gene fusion without a known acquired resistance mutation. The therapy is intended for patients with metastatic disease or those for whom surgical resection is likely to result in severe morbidity, and who have either no satisfactory alternative treatment options or whose disease has progressed following prior treatment.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company. It manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world. Its research and manufacturing facilities are approved by regulatory authorities of many developed countries, including the USFDA.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 29.19% to Rs 202.70 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 156.89 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations grew 4.41% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,847.72 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

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