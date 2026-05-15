Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 29.20% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 4.41% to Rs 1847.72 croreNet profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 29.20% to Rs 202.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.41% to Rs 1847.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1769.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.66% to Rs 674.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 583.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.08% to Rs 7344.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6672.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1847.721769.64 4 7344.906672.08 10 OPM %12.3415.33 -15.2315.11 - PBDT231.97260.93 -11 1079.49972.89 11 PBT143.38191.94 -25 760.94694.31 10 NP202.70156.89 29 674.77583.42 16
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 4:33 PM IST