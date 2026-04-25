Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Fingolimod Capsules

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Fingolimod Capsules, 0.5 mg. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Gilenya Capsules, 0.5 mg of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Novartis).

Fingolimod is a sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor modulator indicated for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS), to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in patients 10 years of age and older.

Fingolimod Capsules, 0.5 mg, have an estimated market size of US$ 145 million for twelve months ending December 2025 according to IQVIA.