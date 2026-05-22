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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets USP, 25 mcg, 50 mcg, 75 mcg, 88 mcg, 100 mcg, 112 mcg, 125 mcg, 137 mcg, 150 mcg, 175 mcg, 200 mcg and 300 mcg.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Synthroid Tablets, 25 mcg, 50 mcg, 75 mcg, 88 mcg, 100 mcg, 112 mcg, 125 mcg, 137 mcg, 150 mcg, 175 mcg, 200 mcg and 300 mcg, of AbbVie, Inc. (AbbVie).

Levothyroxine sodium tablets are indicated as a replacement therapy in primary (thyroidal), secondary (pituitary), and tertiary (hypothalamic) congenital or acquired hypothyroidism. Levothyroxine sodium tablets are indicated as an adjunct to surgery and radioiodine therapy in the management of thyrotropin-dependent well-differentiated thyroid cancer.

 

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

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