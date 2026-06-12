Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Tretinoin Cream USP, 0.05%
Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Tretinoin Cream USP, 0.05%. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Retin-A Cream, 0.05%, of Bausch Health US, LLC. Tretinoin cream is indicated for topical application in the treatment of acne vulgaris.
Tretinoin Cream USP, 0.05%, has an estimated market size of US$ 76 million for twelve months ending March 2026 according to IQVIA.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 2:50 PM IST