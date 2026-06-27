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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA final approval for Dapsone Gel

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA final approval for Dapsone Gel

Last Updated : Jun 27 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Dapsone Gel, 5%. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Aczone Gel, 5%, of Almirall, LLC.

Dapsone Gel is indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris. Refer label for a detailed indication. Alembic has a cumulative total of 244 ANDA approvals (224 final approvals and 20 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

 

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First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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