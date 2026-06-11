Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA tentative approval for Larotrectinib Capsules

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Larotrectinib Capsules, 25 mg and 100 mg. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Vitrakvi Capsules, 25 mg and 100 mg, of Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Bayer).

Larotrectinib is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with solid tumors that: a) have a neurotrophic receptor tyrosine kinase (NTRK) gene fusion without a known acquired resistance mutation, b) are metastatic or where surgical resection is likely to result in severe morbidity, and c) have no satisfactory alternative treatments or that have progressed following treatment.

Larotrectinib Capsules, 25 mg and 100 mg, have an estimated market size of US$ 91 million for twelve months ending March 2026 according to IQVIA.