Alexander Stamps & Coin reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Alexander Stamps & Coin reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.070.0742.8614.290.030.010.0300.020

Powered by Capital Market - Live News