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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit declines 48.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit declines 48.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 27.15% to Rs 25.90 crore

Net profit of Alfa Ica (India) declined 48.15% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.15% to Rs 25.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.94% to Rs 1.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.29% to Rs 86.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales25.9020.37 27 86.6478.56 10 OPM %1.978.44 -4.695.51 - PBDT1.161.79 -35 4.013.27 23 PBT0.781.43 -45 2.551.92 33 NP0.561.08 -48 1.901.44 32

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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