Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit rises 54.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.71% to Rs 29.72 crore

Net profit of Alfa Ica (India) rose 54.00% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.71% to Rs 29.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.29.7219.595.086.741.411.031.030.670.770.50

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