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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alfa Transformers reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Alfa Transformers reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 23.38% to Rs 9.57 crore

Net Loss of Alfa Transformers reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.38% to Rs 9.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.53% to Rs 31.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9.5712.49 -23 31.8750.21 -37 OPM %-16.515.04 -0.418.38 - PBDT-1.300.54 PL -0.633.05 PL PBT-1.570.27 PL -1.731.95 PL NP-1.05-0.12 -775 -1.591.01 PL

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First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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