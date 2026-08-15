Alfavision Overseas (India) standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 56.39% to Rs 0.58 crore

Net profit of Alfavision Overseas (India) declined 55.56% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 56.39% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.581.338.627.520.050.100.040.090.040.09

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