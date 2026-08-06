Alfred Herbert (India) consolidated net profit declines 98.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.93% to Rs 8.19 crore

Net profit of Alfred Herbert (India) declined 98.53% to Rs 6.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 424.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.93% to Rs 8.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8.195.7394.1479.937.744.647.544.416.24424.76

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