Alfred Herbert (India) consolidated net profit rises 7525.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 590.00% to Rs 4.83 crore

Net profit of Alfred Herbert (India) rose 7525.00% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 590.00% to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7070.39% to Rs 455.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 330.27% to Rs 44.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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