Alfred Herbert (India) consolidated net profit rises 7525.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 590.00% to Rs 4.83 croreNet profit of Alfred Herbert (India) rose 7525.00% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 590.00% to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 7070.39% to Rs 455.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 330.27% to Rs 44.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.830.70 590 44.9210.44 330 OPM %85.717.14 -92.1675.57 - PBDT4.140.06 6800 41.537.89 426 PBT3.95-0.16 LP 40.727.11 473 NP3.050.04 7525 455.326.35 7070
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:34 PM IST