Algoquant Fintech consolidated net profit rises 2654.10% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 43.06% to Rs 77.28 croreNet profit of Algoquant Fintech rose 2654.10% to Rs 16.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.06% to Rs 77.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.74% to Rs 33.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.32% to Rs 235.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 234.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales77.2854.02 43 235.46234.70 0 OPM %28.125.18 -22.4120.55 - PBDT18.140.88 1961 45.7441.75 10 PBT17.14-0.09 LP 41.4837.12 12 NP16.800.61 2654 33.4031.89 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:59 PM IST