Algoquant Fintech consolidated net profit rises 2654.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.06% to Rs 77.28 crore

Net profit of Algoquant Fintech rose 2654.10% to Rs 16.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.06% to Rs 77.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.74% to Rs 33.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.32% to Rs 235.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 234.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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