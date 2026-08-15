Algoquant Fintech consolidated net profit rises 271.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.88% to Rs 77.87 crore

Net profit of Algoquant Fintech rose 271.17% to Rs 16.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.88% to Rs 77.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 54.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.77.8754.5033.6317.1923.157.6922.116.5516.484.44

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