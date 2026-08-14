Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit rises 22.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.30% to Rs 578.01 crore

Net profit of Alicon Castalloy rose 22.99% to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.30% to Rs 578.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 417.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.578.01417.959.3811.7545.1040.0418.2615.1611.459.31

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