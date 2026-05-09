Alipurduar Transmission standalone net profit rises 1.72% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 5.33% to Rs 38.01 croreNet profit of Alipurduar Transmission rose 1.72% to Rs 12.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.33% to Rs 38.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.51% to Rs 53.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.55% to Rs 154.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales38.0140.15 -5 154.09156.51 -2 OPM %93.2692.35 -95.1193.92 - PBDT25.0924.84 1 102.2294.25 8 PBT17.6617.41 1 72.1064.13 12 NP12.9812.76 2 53.7047.73 13
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First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST