Alivus Life Sciences Q4 PAT climbs 15% YoY to Rs 163 cr

Alivus Life Sciences reported 14.66% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 162.66 crore on 6.09% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 689.11 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 12.81% YoY to Rs 215.79 crore in Q4 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 237.3 crore, registering the growth of 13.8%, compared with Rs 208.5 crore posted in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 34.4% in Q4 FY26 as against 32.1% in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from generic API segment rose 6.77% to Rs 634.3 crore while revenue from CDMO segment stood at Rs 45.3 crore, up 4.38% from 43.4 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

On full year basis, the companys standalone net profit climbed 16.24% to Rs 564.48 crore on 6.91% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2551.83 crore in FY26 over FY25.

During FY26, the company generated a strong free cash flow of Rs 259 crore leading to cash and cash equivalents (including short term investments) of Rs 782.4 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Yasir Rawjee, MD & CEO, Alivus Life Sciences, said, The past two years under Nirma's ownership have been deeply fulfilling a period of transition and evolution that has strengthened the foundation of the business and positioned us decisively for the next phase of sustainable growth.

Coming to our results, FY26 reflected a clear improvement in our operating performance. Revenue grew 6.9% year-on-year, supported by growth in non-GPL business of 13%, which resulted in EBITDA growth of 19.6%. Encouragingly, the CDMO business delivered the turnaround we had planned in the second half, closing the year with 18% YoY growth. We also witnessed healthy momentum across key geographies like India, Europe, ROW, Japan and LATAM, while the GPL business de-grew by 4.9%

For FY27, we remain confident of delivering high single-digit revenue growth, with margins sustained above 30%, supported by improving operating leverage and a rising contribution from new products.

Tushar Mistry, CFO, Alivus Life Sciences, said, For the full year, we reported EBITDA margins of 33.6%, exceeding our guided range of 3032%, driven by a favourable product mix and disciplined control over operating expenses.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended payment of final equity dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for FY26.

Alivus Life Sciences (formerly Glenmark Life Sciences) is engaged in the development and manufacturing of select, high-value, non-commoditized, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in chronic therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disease, pain management and diabetes.

The counter declined 1.68% to settle at Rs 1,044.85 on the BSE.

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