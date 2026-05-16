Alivus Life Sciences Q4 PAT climbs 15% YoY to Rs 163 cr
Alivus Life Sciences reported 14.66% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 162.66 crore on 6.09% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 689.11 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) rose 12.81% YoY to Rs 215.79 crore in Q4 FY26.
EBITDA stood at Rs 237.3 crore, registering the growth of 13.8%, compared with Rs 208.5 crore posted in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 34.4% in Q4 FY26 as against 32.1% in Q4 FY25.
Revenue from generic API segment rose 6.77% to Rs 634.3 crore while revenue from CDMO segment stood at Rs 45.3 crore, up 4.38% from 43.4 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.
On full year basis, the companys standalone net profit climbed 16.24% to Rs 564.48 crore on 6.91% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2551.83 crore in FY26 over FY25.
During FY26, the company generated a strong free cash flow of Rs 259 crore leading to cash and cash equivalents (including short term investments) of Rs 782.4 crore as of March 31, 2026.
Also Read
Yasir Rawjee, MD & CEO, Alivus Life Sciences, said, The past two years under Nirma's ownership have been deeply fulfilling a period of transition and evolution that has strengthened the foundation of the business and positioned us decisively for the next phase of sustainable growth.
Coming to our results, FY26 reflected a clear improvement in our operating performance. Revenue grew 6.9% year-on-year, supported by growth in non-GPL business of 13%, which resulted in EBITDA growth of 19.6%. Encouragingly, the CDMO business delivered the turnaround we had planned in the second half, closing the year with 18% YoY growth. We also witnessed healthy momentum across key geographies like India, Europe, ROW, Japan and LATAM, while the GPL business de-grew by 4.9%
For FY27, we remain confident of delivering high single-digit revenue growth, with margins sustained above 30%, supported by improving operating leverage and a rising contribution from new products.
Tushar Mistry, CFO, Alivus Life Sciences, said, For the full year, we reported EBITDA margins of 33.6%, exceeding our guided range of 3032%, driven by a favourable product mix and disciplined control over operating expenses.
Meanwhile, the companys board recommended payment of final equity dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for FY26.
Alivus Life Sciences (formerly Glenmark Life Sciences) is engaged in the development and manufacturing of select, high-value, non-commoditized, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in chronic therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disease, pain management and diabetes.
The counter declined 1.68% to settle at Rs 1,044.85 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 16 2026 | 10:16 AM IST