Alivus Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 31.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.41% to Rs 640.41 crore

Net profit of Alivus Life Sciences rose 31.71% to Rs 160.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 121.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.41% to Rs 640.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 601.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.640.41601.8533.0628.63232.81180.05212.22162.99160.08121.54

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