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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alivus Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 31.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Alivus Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 31.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 6.41% to Rs 640.41 crore

Net profit of Alivus Life Sciences rose 31.71% to Rs 160.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 121.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.41% to Rs 640.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 601.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales640.41601.85 6 OPM %33.0628.63 -PBDT232.81180.05 29 PBT212.22162.99 30 NP160.08121.54 32

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:06 AM IST