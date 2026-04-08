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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alka India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Alka India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 2.50 crore

Net profit of Alka India reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 2.50 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.500 0 2.500 0 OPM %32.400 -6.800 - PBDT0.82-0.38 LP 0.18-0.44 LP PBT0.82-0.38 LP 0.18-0.44 LP NP0.82-0.38 LP 0.18-0.44 LP

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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