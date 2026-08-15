Alka Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Reported sales nil

Alka Securities reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.00.14021.430.030.0400.0100.01

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