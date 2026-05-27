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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alkali Metals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Alkali Metals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, BSL Ltd and New Delhi Television Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 May 2026.

Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, BSL Ltd and New Delhi Television Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 May 2026.

Alkali Metals Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 89.46 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 19993 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1317 shares in the past one month.

 

Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 473.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26842 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 437 shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd spiked 19.22% to Rs 30.46. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78242 shares in the past one month.

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BSL Ltd exploded 15.59% to Rs 140.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10695 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 371 shares in the past one month.

New Delhi Television Ltd spurt 14.28% to Rs 89.94. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 87420 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22802 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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