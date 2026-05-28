Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 22.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.62% to Rs 3603.32 crore

Net profit of Alkem Laboratories declined 22.69% to Rs 236.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 305.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.62% to Rs 3603.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3143.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.30% to Rs 2301.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2165.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.48% to Rs 14712.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12964.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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