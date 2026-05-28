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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 22.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 22.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 6:00 PM IST

Sales rise 14.62% to Rs 3603.32 crore

Net profit of Alkem Laboratories declined 22.69% to Rs 236.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 305.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.62% to Rs 3603.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3143.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.30% to Rs 2301.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2165.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.48% to Rs 14712.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12964.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3603.323143.75 15 14712.2712964.52 13 OPM %14.3612.45 -20.4319.38 - PBDT663.58508.83 30 3427.782884.19 19 PBT557.82396.34 41 3045.722527.03 21 NP236.46305.86 -23 2301.802165.48 6

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 6:00 PM IST

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