Alkem Labs launches epilepsy management drug Cenobamate in India

Alkem Laboratories has announced the launch of NeuCeno (cenobamate), anti-seizure medication (ASM) for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in adult patients.

Cenobamate, being launched for the first time in India, represents a significant advancement in the management of epilepsy. NeuCeno is a once daily oral therapy and is available in various strengths.

Epilepsy is a significant healthcare burden in India, with an estimated 9.4 million people living with the condition.

Despite the availability of multiple anti-seizure medications, a significant proportion of patients continue to experience uncontrolled seizures, substantially affecting their independence, daily functioning and overall quality of life.

NeuCeno (cenobamate) acts through a unique dual mechanism of action, selectively inhibiting the persistent sodium current that drives repetitive neuronal firing, while enhancing the brain's natural inhibitory signaling via positive modulation of GABA-A receptors.

In randomized clinical studies of adults with uncontrolled focal seizures on existing anti-seizure medications, adjunctive cenobamate produced up to 78% reduction in seizure frequency, with up to 30% patients achieving seizure freedom during the maintenance phase.

Sandeep Singh, managing director, Alkem Laboratories, said: "People living with epilepsy and their caregivers face significant challenges in achieving effective seizure control. Cenobamate has the potential to transform treatment outcomes towards delivering better epilepsy management.

At Alkem, we believe patients deserve access to advanced treatment options that can help address unmet medical needs.

With the launch of NeuCeno (cenobamate), we reaffirm our commitment to improving patient care by enabling access to an important therapeutic option and supporting healthcare professionals in making informed treatment decisions for adults living with partial-onset seizures."

Alkem Laboratories is engaged in the pharmaceutical business with global operations. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.

The company had reported 21.72% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 519.95 crore despite a 10.95% rise in revenue to Rs 3,740.15 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip rose 0.57% to currently trade at Rs 5184.20 on the BSE.

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