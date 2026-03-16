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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alkem Labs receives GMP certificate from German authority for Baddi facility

Alkem Labs receives GMP certificate from German authority for Baddi facility

Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Alkem Laboratories announced that it has received a Certificate of GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) Compliance of a Manufacturer from the Department of Pharmacy (Human Medicines), Germany for its manufacturing facility located in Baddi, India.

The certificate is valid for a period of three years from the date of inspection.

According to an exchange filing dated 10 November 2025, an EU GMP inspection by the German health authority was conducted at the companys Baddi manufacturing facility from 4 November 2025 to 10 November 2025. The inspection concluded with no critical or major observations, the company said.

Alkem Laboratories is engaged in the pharmaceutical business with global operations. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.

 

The companys consolidated net profit rose 2% to Rs 653.53 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 640.79 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Net sales jumped 10.7% YoY to Rs 3,736.82 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The counter shed 0.17% to Rs 5,342.45 on the BSE.

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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