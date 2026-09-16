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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alkem launches anti-seizure medication - NeuCeno in India

Alkem launches anti-seizure medication - NeuCeno in India

Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Alkem Laboratories announced the launch of NeuCeno (cenobamate), anti-seizure medication (ASM) for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in adult patients.

Cenobamate, being launched for the first time in India, represents a significant advancement in the management of epilepsy. NeuCeno is a once daily oral therapy, and is available in 12.5 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg and 200 mg tablets.

Epilepsy is a significant healthcare burden in India, with an estimated 9.4 million people living with the condition. Despite the availability of multiple anti-seizure medications, a significant proportion of patients continue to experience uncontrolled seizures, substantially affecting their independence, daily functioning and overall quality of life.

 

NeuCeno (cenobamate) acts through a unique dual mechanism of action, selectively inhibiting the persistent sodium current that drives repetitive neuronal firing, while enhancing the brain's natural inhibitory signaling via positive modulation of GABA-A receptors. In randomized clinical studies of adults with uncontrolled focal seizures on existing anti-seizure medications, adjunctive cenobamate produced up to 78% reduction in seizure frequency, with up to 30% patients achieving seizure freedom during the maintenance phase.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 5:50 PM IST