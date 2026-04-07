Alkem launches multivitamin supplement - A to Z Daily tablets

Alkem Laboratories announced the launch of A to Z Daily, an everyday multivitamin supplement for adults, for providing holistic nutritional support to the body and mind.

A to Z Daily tablets are formulated with a total of 26 essential vitamins, minerals and botanicals to provide balanced nutritional support. The key vitamins and minerals include Vitamin B complex, Vitamin D3, Vitamin C, Zinc, and Iron that help in boosting energy levels, reducing fatigue and improving immunity. The product also contains clinically researched botanicals such as Ashwagandha, Bacopa monnieri (Brahmi), Panax ginseng, and an amino acid L-theanine, which help in managing stress and anxiety, improving sleep quality and supporting the cognitive function.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Vikas Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Alkem, said, Our current lifestyles are placing sustained demands not just on physical health but also on mental well-being. People are increasingly experiencing stress, fatigue, and reduced ability to stay focused. Nutritional supplementation can play a supportive role in addressing these challenges when designed thoughtfully. A to Z Daily brings together essential ingredients to provide a balanced, everyday support for both body and mind. It is positioned not as a quick fix, but as a consistent, long-term approach for people seeking to manage everyday stress while improving overall vitality.