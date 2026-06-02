Alkem launches semaglutide in ready-to-use single-shot pre-filled syringes

Alkem Laboratories announced the launch of semaglutide in single-shot pre-filled syringes in multiple dose strengths at price starting Rs 350.

Alkem is the first company in India to introduce semaglutide in single-shot pre-filled syringe format, expanding treatment options for patients and lowering entry barriers with its affordable pricing. The ready-to-use single shot pre-filled syringe format offers enhanced access, and convenience.

The company has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and market semaglutide pre-filled syringes for the management of Type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

In March 2026, Alkem had already launched semaglutide in pre-filled disposable and reusable injection pens format in the Indian market. The company has also received regulatory approval for semaglutide vials, which will be launched soon.