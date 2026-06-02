Alkem launches semaglutide in ready-to-use single-shot pre-filled syringes
Alkem is the first company in India to introduce semaglutide in single-shot pre-filled syringe format, expanding treatment options for patients and lowering entry barriers with its affordable pricing. The ready-to-use single shot pre-filled syringe format offers enhanced access, and convenience.
The company has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and market semaglutide pre-filled syringes for the management of Type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity as an adjunct to diet and exercise.
In March 2026, Alkem had already launched semaglutide in pre-filled disposable and reusable injection pens format in the Indian market. The company has also received regulatory approval for semaglutide vials, which will be launched soon.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 6:31 PM IST