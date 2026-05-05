Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit declines 1.41% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 0.22% to Rs 386.91 croreNet profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals declined 1.41% to Rs 45.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.22% to Rs 386.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 386.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.28% to Rs 180.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 186.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.29% to Rs 1535.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1571.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales386.91386.05 0 1535.851571.82 -2 OPM %18.2717.57 -18.5318.52 - PBDT78.6776.96 2 315.13319.87 -1 PBT60.7859.35 2 243.47248.64 -2 NP45.3746.02 -1 180.00186.11 -3
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 3:31 PM IST