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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit rises 91.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit rises 91.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

Sales rise 30.20% to Rs 528.01 crore

Net profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals rose 91.40% to Rs 94.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.20% to Rs 528.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 405.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales528.01405.53 30 OPM %25.3018.88 -PBDT142.5184.23 69 PBT124.6766.34 88 NP94.6349.44 91

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 3:32 PM IST