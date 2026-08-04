Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit rises 91.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.20% to Rs 528.01 crore

Net profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals rose 91.40% to Rs 94.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.20% to Rs 528.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 405.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.528.01405.5325.3018.88142.5184.23124.6766.3494.6349.44

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