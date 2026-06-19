All-India monsoon season rainfall down 38% compared to LPA this year

India Meteorological Department or IMD has provided an analysis of weekly overall rainfall distribution during the week ending on 17 June and the Monsoon Seasons Rainfall Scenario (01.06.2026 to 17.06.2026). It noted that for the country as a whole, the weekly cumulative All India Rainfall (ending on 17 June) in % departure from its long period average (LPA) is -48%. All India Seasonal cumulative rainfall % departure during this years Monsoon Season Rainfall (01.06.2026 to 17.06.2026) is -38%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News