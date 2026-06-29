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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / All-India monsoon season rainfall sees deficit of 42% compared to LPA, says IMD

All-India monsoon season rainfall sees deficit of 42% compared to LPA, says IMD

Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 12:51 PM IST
India Meteorological Department or IMD has stated in a latest update that for the country as a whole, the weekly cumulative All India Rainfall (ending on 24 June) in % departure from its long period average (LPA) is -47%. All India Seasonal cumulative rainfall % departure during this years Monsoon Season Rainfall (01.06.2026 to 24.06.2026) is -42%

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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