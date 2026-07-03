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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / All India seasonal monsoon rainfall sees deficit of 38% this year

All India seasonal monsoon rainfall sees deficit of 38% this year

Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 3:32 PM IST
According to a latest update from India Meteorological Department or IMD, for the country as a whole, the weekly cumulative All India Rainfall (ending on 1st July) in % departure from its long period average (LPA) is -28%. All India Seasonal cumulative rainfall % departure during this years Monsoon Season Rainfall (01.06.2026 to 01.07.2026) is -38%.

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

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