All India seasonal monsoon rainfall sees deficit of 38% this year

According to a latest update from India Meteorological Department or IMD, for the country as a whole, the weekly cumulative All India Rainfall (ending on 1st July) in % departure from its long period average (LPA) is -28%. All India Seasonal cumulative rainfall % departure during this years Monsoon Season Rainfall (01.06.2026 to 01.07.2026) is -38%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News