Allcargo Logistics consolidated net profit declines 20.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.19% to Rs 514.00 crore

Net profit of Allcargo Logistics declined 20.00% to Rs 20.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.19% to Rs 514.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 513.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.69% to Rs 8.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.95% to Rs 2058.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1961.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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