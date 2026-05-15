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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Allcargo Logistics consolidated net profit declines 20.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Allcargo Logistics consolidated net profit declines 20.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 0.19% to Rs 514.00 crore

Net profit of Allcargo Logistics declined 20.00% to Rs 20.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.19% to Rs 514.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 513.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.69% to Rs 8.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.95% to Rs 2058.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1961.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales514.00513.00 0 2058.001961.00 5 OPM %11.678.38 -11.3210.25 - PBDT56.0044.00 27 203.00168.00 21 PBT4.00-4.00 LP -1.00-14.00 93 NP20.0025.00 -20 8.0065.00 -88

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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