Allcargo Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.20% to Rs 546.00 crore

Net profit of Allcargo Logistics reported to Rs 14.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 9.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.20% to Rs 546.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 491.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.546.00491.0013.0010.3970.0040.0019.00-11.0014.00-9.00

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