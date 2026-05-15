Allcargo Logistics slides as Q4 PAT tanks 20% to Rs 20 cr

Allcargo Logistics fell 1.02% to Rs 8.97 after its consolidated net profit tanked 20% to Rs 20 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 25 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total income declined 1.31% year on year (YoY) to Rs 525 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 16 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to a loss of Rs 1 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses decreased by 2.79% YoY to Rs 521 crore in Q4 FY26. Operating expenses were at Rs 360 crore (down 0.82% YoY), while employee expenses stood at Rs 53 crore (down 5.35% YoY) and finance costs came at Rs 15 crore (down 16.66% YoY) during the period under review.

Ketan Kulkarni, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Allcargo Logistics Limited said, FY26 marked an important phase in Allcargo Logistics journey as we brought our domestic logistics businesses together under a more integrated and future-ready framework. Over the year, we focused on building a leaner and more responsive operating model, backed by stronger process alignment, sharper cost management, and consistent service delivery across our Express and Contract Logistics businesses.

Technology continues to play a central role in this transformation. We are strengthening digital capabilities across network planning, shipment visibility, warehouse operations, and customer interfaces to create a more connected and efficient logistics ecosystem. These capabilities are helping us improve execution, drive operational agility, and deliver greater value to customers. Going ahead, our emphasis will remain on scaling the business sustainably through stronger customer partnerships and deeper market penetration.

On its Outlook: For FY27, the company expects both its Express and Consultative Logistics businesses to enter a more growth-oriented phase, driven by stabilised operations, stronger execution capabilities, network-led scale-up, warehousing productivity, retail logistics expansion, strategic account growth, and improved operating leverage across the domestic logistics value chain.

Allcargo Logistics provides integrated logistics solutions and offers specialized logistics services across multimodal transport operations, inland container depot, container freight station operations, contract logistics operations and project and engineering solutions.

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